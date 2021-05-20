It did break many hearts when the rumours that Brie Larson will be replaced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where she plays Captain Marvel, made the headlines. While there has been no clarity on that, speculations forever have been saying that the actress is all set to enter the Star Wars universe. But if the latest dash of grapevine is to go by, some huge remuneration numbers are expected out of this deal.

For the unversed, this is not the first time the Captain Marvel fame has been speculated with the Star Wars universe. If you remember, Brie Larson herself has gone on record to reveal that she had even once auditioned for a role in the franchise. Now if the latest reports by the little birdies are to go by, the actor is contemplating entering the lucrative franchise again, but the numbers she is expecting are double of what she has earned so far at the Marvel Studios. Read on to know more.

If the sources at We Got This Covered are saying the truth, Brie Larson is expecting a paycheck as hefty as $20 Million if she is to enter the Star Wars Franchise. Now whether these numbers are for a project or multi-film deal is not clear as of yet. But in any case, this is double what she has earned out of single deals so far. The actor earned $5 Million with her entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the sequel brought her double that amount.

While there is no confirmation, one cannot deny her chance to ask for a pay hike. Brie Larson now is an Academy Award winner, successful superhero fame and owns some box office hits to her credit.

Meanwhile, talking about auditioning for the Star Wars film, Larson, as per the same portal, had said, “This is a very good idea, because I auditioned for Hunger Games. I auditioned for the Terminator reboot. I was actually thinking about the Terminator reboot today because I got a flat tire, and I was like, ‘Oh, the last time I got a flat tire was when I was driving into my audition for Terminator‘. Got a flat tire at the audition, and then didn’t get the job. I auditioned for Star Wars too.”

