The commotion around Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman 2 is never-ending, and all thanks to the controversy around Amber Heard, that has been keeping it in the headlines. But it looks like all the noise around the project and the petitions that have haunted the studio has not affected the team even a bit, as they are all set to go on floors soon. And it isn’t speculation anymore, and some exciting deets have come out straight from the horse’s mouth.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Jason Momoa entered the DCEU as Arthur Curry back in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and shattered his Khal Drogo image completely. Loved by the fans, the studio decided to give him his own spin-off, and Amber Heard joined too. The team is now working on Aquaman 2, which according to Momoa will go on floors in July this year. There are some more exciting details and below is all you need to know about the same.

Advertisement

Jason Momoa was on The Drew Barrymore Show where he spoke candidly about Aquaman 2. The actor revealed that he has not just participated in acting, but is also involved in the writing part of it. He said, “After we ended the first one I went in with my writing partner and we dreamed up the second one and we went in and pitched the idea. The best thing I can give you is that I love it so much that I participated in the writing of it. And so, we did the first treatment and then James and our original writer David finished it off. And all of our hearts are in it.”

Jason Momoa added, “Instead of just like getting a script and doing that, you are 100% being encouraged by your director and co-writers. So that’s exciting for me and I’m excited to go over there. I leave in July and we start filming.”

Meanwhile, Aquaman 2 has been in the headlines for the controversy around Amber Heard. There was a movement that wanted her to be fired from the film, but Warner Bros did not succumb to the virtual ultimatums and continued their partnership with the actor.

How excited are you for the Jason Momoa starrer? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Johnny Depp Drags ACLU To Court To Prove Amber Heard Lied About The $7 Million Donation; Questions If Elon Musk Paid It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube