Amber Heard is one Hollywood actress who has been more in the news regarding her personal life than her film. The actress, who entered the industry in 2004, is mainly known for playing Mera in DCEU’s Aquaman. While her part in the superhero film is quite meaty, she still hasn’t played the main hero in a flick. But that seems to be changing.

As per a recent report, Amber may soon headline her own project. Is it a rom-com? Well, no. As per the source, it will be an actioner and below is all the details divulged about it.

As reported by We Got This Covered, Giant Freakin Robot recently shared that Amber Heard is attached to a film adaptation of the 2013 novel Fallen Angel. Written by Chuck Logan, the book follows Captain Jessie Kraig, a gifted pilot who becomes the sole survivor of a helicopter crash. As her injuries leave her struggling to remember what happened, outside forces move against her in an effort to prevent Jessie from revealing the dark truth.

They also describe the project that could very well star Amber Heard as “a taut action-thriller.” The outlet stated that Heard would see this adaptation as a huge opportunity to show off her acting talent and prove that she can make it as a solo star. If she does take this project, it would seem like she’s looking to launch a new phase in her career.

While these reports state that Amber heard will be headlining the project, details such as which studio is developing it or whether it’s heading for a theatrical or streaming release are still unknown. We guess the project is still in the pre-production stage and the hunt and the search is on for the suitable writer and director. We hope to get an official update soon.

On the work front, Amber Heard will feature in DCEU’s Aquaman 2, for which she shoots in the UK this summer.

