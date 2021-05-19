Demi Lovato has come out as non-binary. The singer recently took to social media account and announced the same via a series of tweets and a video. She also spoke about the journey behind making the announcement.

In the tweets, Lovato revealed that henceforth they would use the pronouns “they/them”. In the post, the singer also opened up about their identity and said that they were “proud” to let fans know about the same. Read all Demi tweeted below.

The first tweet Demi Lovato shared consisted of a video and read, “Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between.” They continued, “Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras.”

In the following tweet, Demi Lovato revealed that they have identified as non-binary & will officially change their pronouns to “they/them.” The singer tweeted, “Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will change their pronouns to they/them moving forward 💖”, Demi continued, “This has come after a lot of healing & self-reflective work. I’m still learning & coming into myself, & I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me.”

Demi Lovato concluded their series of tweets by writing, “I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way xox.”

We are happy for you, Demi!

