Johnny Depp has had all at stake, his image, his career as well as his personal life. In a serious turn of events, the actors lost the libel trial against The Sun last year. The court went onto pronounce that the ‘wife-beater’ claims weren’t defaming and this affected his career big team. While Amber Heard has been getting new roles, the ex-husband was ousted even from Fantastic Beasts 3, despite a day of shooting.

While the libel trial has been lost, there’s still a ray of hope. Johnny is doing everything within his force to win the $50 million defamation suit against Heard’s 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post. And if that requires him to drag a non-profit organization, so be it!

I'm honored to announce my role as an @ACLU ambassador on women's rights. The ACLU is the organization that first inspired me to become an activist, so I couldn't be more excited about our work to make sure women and girls can live free from violence and discrimination. Join us. — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) December 19, 2018

Yes, that’s exactly what is happening. As most know, Amber Heard pledged that she would donate the $7 million divorce settlement sum to American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. A few months later, ACLU even released a public statement confirming the donation of a respective amount directly. But as for Johnny Depp, he isn’t convinced!

Johnny Depp believes that Amber Heard is lying about paying the divorce settlement sum to charity. In fact, he believes it was her then-boyfriend Elon Musk who came to the rescue and paid on her behalf. To get to the root of it all, the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor has sued ACLU.

As per the court documents, Johnny, “respectfully requests that this Court enter an order directing the ACLU Witnesses to fully comply with the Subpoenas.”

The document continues that the subpoenas are for the “discovery concerning any donations to the ACLU Foundation by Ms. Heard or in her name, and/or any public statements related to such donations; communications with Ms. Heard or those acting on her behalf concerning her relationship with Mr. Depp and divorce from Mr. Depp; discovery concerning Ms. Heard’s work as an ‘ambassador’ for the ACLU Foundation and the conception, drafting, and placement of the Op-Ed; and communications with Ms. Heard or those acting on her behalf concerning the Virginia Action and the preparation and submission of the Wizner Declaration.”

Johnny Depp even feels that the libel trial ruling had been majorly impacted by the judge who got swayed looking at Amber Heard’s charitable deeds. And now he’s trying to overturn it!

