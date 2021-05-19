Dear Evan Hansen Trailer: La La Land's Songwriters, Wonder's Director Team Up To Bring Hope Back To Our Gloomy Lives!

The musical that you’ve long been waiting for is finally here as Universal Studios dropped the trailer of its upcoming film Dear Evan Hansen that stars Ben Platt and Amy Adams. The adaptation of the stage musical by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, sees none other than Platt reprise his role as Evan Hansen. The movie also stars Amy Adams, Danny Pinto, Colton Ryan, Kaitlyn Dever, Julianne Moore and Amadla Stenberg.

Advertisement

Dear Evan Hansen a heartfelt and sincere story that sees a emotions and situations range from a sudden suicide to a therapy-ridden teenage boy living and facing its consequences. Ben’s on-screen vulnerability shines through extraordinarily in the trailer with his moist eyes and innocent, but real, smile.

Advertisement

Dear Evan Hansen has certain musicality attached to it as the DNA of the story is expressed through Evan’s singing at a crucial point. Amy Adams is portraying a supporting character and her pitch is connected very well to the overall tonality of what the film is trying to convey.

Dear Evan Hansen is directed by Stephen Chbosky (Wonder, The Perks Of Being A Wallflower) while Steven Levenson is writing the screenplay. The movie includes all the original songs—like “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through a Window,” “For Forever” and “Words Fail” from the stage musical and fans cannot wait to see the same in the theatre halls.

Watch the trailer here:

How did you like the trailer of Dear Evan Hansen? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Stick to this space for anything and everything entertainment.

Must Read: TEXT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube