The world recently witnessed Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League, and it received a positive response from a significant chunk of the audience. But, now the reports are floating on the internet about the female-led version of the Justice League.

That’s not where the surprising bit ends; the reports also state that this version won’t include Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. Strange, right? We thought the same!

It started with Zack Snyder diminishing the hopes of #RestoreSynderverse by revealing how he was reportedly tortured during the shoot of Justice League: Snyder Cut.

With no scenario of Snyder’s vision, the speculations of female-led Justice League started doing rounds. Before this, we heard about Star Wars’ JJ Abrams jumping the ship for a reboot of the saga.

According to We Got This Covered, an insider Daniel Richtman is “now offering that the studio wants to create an all-female roster that would reportedly include Sasha Calle’s Supergirl, Batgirl and others, although there’s conspicuously no mention of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman in his report.”

Before this, Richtman has also talked about the female-led versions of Star Trek, Star Wars, Extraction, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Terminator, Predator and A-Team. This seems to be a fluke report from him, hoping one of all the reports might get true. Warner Bros. won’t be risking the stakes after getting a well-received product after a long period.

Apart from this, there also have been numerous speculations regarding the future of SnyderVerse, and whether Zack Snyder will reprise his position or not. The filmmaker himself went on record through Vero and said that the studio is not interested in having him on board. But he is now opening up on his plans for Justice League 2 & 3. Interestingly, Superman (Henry Cavill) and Lois Lane’s (Amy Adams) powerless son has a lot to do in the same. Read on to know everything and also what Snyder has to say.

