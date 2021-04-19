Amber Heard time and again has been proving that she is unstoppable and no amount of controversy around can pull her down. While she is the most hated celebrity on internet right now, whether she is reprising Mera in Aquaman 2 alongside Jason Momoa was a huge mystery in itself. But as we all scratch our heads, Heard is already probably on the sets and has dropped a hint for us with her new picture.

If you have been away from the news for a while, Amber Heard’s presence in Aquaman 2 was a huge question until the star herself came out and clarified there is no way she is parting away from the gig. But while that faded with the confirmation, new speculation said that the studio is chopping down her screentime and also casting a new parallel lead. Amid all of that, Amber is soaking some sun as she hints at too many things in just a few words. By the way, Aquaman Momoa is all laughs. Read on to know everything and also catch her latest picture below.

Amber Heard took to Instagram and shared a picture where she is sitting in an open space while reading a book. The background has some vanity vans parked. What caught our attention are the hair. Look closely, and you will see her wearing the Mera wig already. Yes, the scarf is hiding enough, but not enough that we won’t even get a glimpse. With the photo was a caption.

In her caption, she had to pull Jason Momoa’s leg and hint at her return to the realms she belongs to. Amber Heard wrote, “Before Aquaman took the last pages out of this book #gettingakindleforaquaman2 @prideofgypsies @aquamanmovie.” Below the post, Jason Momoa was quick to react with multiple laughing emoticons.

All of this is a clear indication that Amber Heard is going nowhere, at least for now. She is strong on her grounds and plans to stay there. About the cut-down screentime and parallel lead, only time can tell. Aquaman 2 plans to hit shores on December 16, 2022. Till then, everything is speculation, until it comes straight out of the horse’s mouth.

