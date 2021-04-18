Epic fantasy novels series ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ is one of the most famous works of the American author George R. R. Martin. The fifth and most recent volume of the series, A Dance with Dragons, was published in 2011. Since then fans have been eagerly waiting for the sixth volume The Winds of Winter. Now the latest report shares an update about the same.

Fans have been hopeful that the wait for the next novel was almost over since the author in his previous blog post updated that he has written “hundreds of pages of The Winds of Winter” in 2020. He even described it as “the best year I’ve had [on the book] since I began it.”

Now George R. R. Martin, in his blog, has shared a new update that any progress Martin had made has no given way to being “hugely behind”. In a new post title “Not A Blogging”, he revealed that how his “Not A Blog” had become a blog and, with that, came obligation — and apparently now delay. He wrote, “Somehow, though, over the decades, the Not A Blog became a blog, and what I had intended as an occasional pleasure and a way to stay in touch with my readers has become a Blog (ironically, at the same time as everyone else was abandoning their blogs for Facebook and Twitter), complete with a sense of obligation. And when a lot of stuff happens very fast, I fall further and further behind.”

He further stated, “I am hugely behind right now, and the prospect of trying to catch up is feeling increasingly oppressive. My life has become one of the extremes these past few months.”

While the author does not directly reference The Winds of Winter, he could be referring to any number of projects. Since he has a lot of projects in progress, including a new five-year deal with HBO to create new Game of Thrones successor shows as well as non-Game of Thrones-related series for HBO and HBO Max.

