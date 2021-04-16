Actress Anushka Sharma on Friday shared snapshots from last year, featuring husband Virat Kohli along with a few of their four-legged friends.

Anushka posted a video on Instagram, where Virat and the actress are seen enjoying their time with pet dog Dude and some strays they found during their travel. In the clip, they are seen feeding puppies and playing with them.

An ardent animal lover, Anushka Sharma captioned the clip: “Some special, priceless moments from last year.”

Anushka Sharma recently returned to action after her maternity break. The couple became parents in January, to a daughter named Vamika.

Anushka has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Navdeep Singh’s “Kaneda”, and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka Sharma was last seen in the film “Zero” in 2018. She produced the web series “Paatal Lok” and the film “Bulbbul” for OTT last year.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is back to the world of lights, camera and action after her maternity break. The actress uploaded a picture on Thursday from her green room, getting ready for a shot.

The actress didn’t caption the post update on Instagram. The black and white image showed Anushka reading a script, while her team, in hazmat suits, worked on her hair and make-up.

