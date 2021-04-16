Pooja Bedi Called As A Certified Rich Old A-hole, Selfish Rich Fuc* As She Gets Slammed By Twitterati For Her 'No Fear' Goa Video, Actress Responds, Read On!
Pooja Bedi Called As A Certified Rich Old A-hole, Selfish Rich Fuc* As She Gets Slammed By Twitterati For Her ‘No Fear’ Goa Video, Actress Responds – Deets Inside ( Photo Credit – Instagram / Pooja Bedi )

Pooja Bedi is currently staying in Goa with her fiance Maneck Contractor and has tweeted a video of herself enjoying with her beau with a caption that has irked the netizens and is calling out for her ‘Privileged life’. Read to know the scoop below.

The actress wrote about not living in fear and ‘not spent caged and masked for a year’ and this didn’t go well with the netizens.

Pooja Bedi took to her Twitter and wrote, “Joys of living in healthy, happy #goa. Free your mind #NoFear Life is meant to be lived… not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that’s clearly not going away! If you died tomorrow after a year of masking/lockdown.. what would ur greatest regret be?”

Now, as soon as the tweet went viral, netizens started slamming Pooja Bedi for living a privileged life.

A fan reacted to her video and wrote, “What privilege. ?? Beaches are available and accessible to every individual irrespective of what u consider privilege… We have a large coastline in India. It’s only your state of mind (fearful or positive) that makes u avail the “privilege “

Another user wrote, “Rich people flaunting their privileges is the reason we hate Non Goans being able to live here and make our Paradise like state a Living Hell. There are not beds for patients + we have a massive positivity rate. GOA IS CLOSED. DON’T COME HERE !”

Although Pooja Bedi did give a reply to the trolls. Check out:

Take a look at some of the reactions here Pooja Bedi’s Twitter post:

The condition of our country isn’t great right now. With frontline health workers working non-stop and the government putting in so much efforts to make everything better, the least we could do right now is to stay home and wear a mask whenever we go out. And try and avoid going out unless it’s necessary.

What are your thoughts on Pooja Bedi’s tweet? Tell us in the comments below.

