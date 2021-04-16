Pooja Bedi is currently staying in Goa with her fiance Maneck Contractor and has tweeted a video of herself enjoying with her beau with a caption that has irked the netizens and is calling out for her ‘Privileged life’. Read to know the scoop below.

The actress wrote about not living in fear and ‘not spent caged and masked for a year’ and this didn’t go well with the netizens.

Pooja Bedi took to her Twitter and wrote, “Joys of living in healthy, happy #goa. Free your mind #NoFear Life is meant to be lived… not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that’s clearly not going away! If you died tomorrow after a year of masking/lockdown.. what would ur greatest regret be?”

Joys of living in healthy, happy #goa .

Free your mind #NoFear

Life is meant to be lived…❤ not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away!

If you died tomorrow after year of masking/lockdown.. what would ur greatest regret be? pic.twitter.com/ydXG5OGsou — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 14, 2021

Now, as soon as the tweet went viral, netizens started slamming Pooja Bedi for living a privileged life.

A fan reacted to her video and wrote, “What privilege. ?? Beaches are available and accessible to every individual irrespective of what u consider privilege… We have a large coastline in India. It’s only your state of mind (fearful or positive) that makes u avail the “privilege “

Another user wrote, “Rich people flaunting their privileges is the reason we hate Non Goans being able to live here and make our Paradise like state a Living Hell. There are not beds for patients + we have a massive positivity rate. GOA IS CLOSED. DON’T COME HERE !”

Although Pooja Bedi did give a reply to the trolls. Check out:

What privilege. ?? Beaches are available and accessible to every individual irrespective of what u consider privilege… We have a large coastline in India. It's only your state of mind (fearful or positive) that makes u avail the "privilege " — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 15, 2021

They only know what they have been conventionally taught.

Please look no further than densely populated Taiwan for answers and stats on keeping economy going and no lockdown. — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 16, 2021

Take a look at some of the reactions here Pooja Bedi’s Twitter post:

What privilege. ?? Beaches are available and accessible to every individual irrespective of what u consider privilege… We have a large coastline in India. It's only your state of mind (fearful or positive) that makes u avail the "privilege " — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 15, 2021

Rich people flaunting their privileges is the reason we hate Non Goans being able to live here and make our Paradise like state a Living Hell. There are not beds for patients + we have a massive positivity rate. GOA IS CLOSED. DON’T COME HERE ! — CONRAD BARRETO * (@conradbeckham) April 16, 2021

I lost my grandparents to this virus, I see my dad working hard & risking his life EVERY GODDAM DAY as a doctor treating people. Ive seen families get broken because of this and such widespread terror everywhere only to see selfish fucks like you talk about living your life and — m 🌙 (@gcfsua) April 15, 2021

Not letting a virus “cage” you. BITCH PEOPLE ARE DYING, HEALTHCARE SYSTEM IS EXHAUSTED, HEALTHCARE WORKERS ARE EXHAUSTED, PEOPLE ARE DYING, PEOPLE ARE LOSING EVERY. GODDAM. THING. And selfish rich fucks like you are just too singleminded to see that it’s not just you but others- — m 🌙 (@gcfsua) April 15, 2021

Morons like these people give lecture oh wear mask follow guidelines bla bla

But here see completely different picture no respect for Corona Warriors who working hard to save lives — Nandini Idnani (@idnani_nandini) April 16, 2021

She is not brave neither stupid but a wannabe. The minute she will feel discomfort then see how loud her abuses will be for authorities and government. For such kinds if anything goes wrong then it's not her it's them. — sonal🇮🇳 (@comeonletsshare) April 16, 2021

I don't know what my biggest would be, but at least I can die in peace knowing the fact that I didn't speak like an idiot asking people to risk their lives, all from a place of privilege and the having the monies to afford VIP treatment at a luxurious hospital. — President Dolund Trump (@trap_trooper) April 16, 2021

The condition of our country isn’t great right now. With frontline health workers working non-stop and the government putting in so much efforts to make everything better, the least we could do right now is to stay home and wear a mask whenever we go out. And try and avoid going out unless it’s necessary.

What are your thoughts on Pooja Bedi’s tweet? Tell us in the comments below.

