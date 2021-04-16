The second wave of coronavirus pandemic has hit the film industry badly and the Maharashtra government has also imposed a lockdown to flatten the curve once again. Several projects including Apne 2, which were supposed to go on floors now, has been postponed now.

Filmmaker Anil Sharma last year announced Apne 2, which will retain the original stars of the 2007 film Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol in the lead. The film was slated to be released on Diwali but now the shoot has been postponed.

The filmmaker has spilt the beans about postponing the shoot of the film. Speaking to Times Of India, the filmmaker revealed that since they have not even started shooting the film, there is no point in clinging to the scheduled Diwali release.

Initially, the team were supposed to shoot across Punjab but they are now planning to begin the first schedule in London in July. The schedule will be of 45 days in London and then they are expected to return to Punjab and Mumbai, as per the report.

Anil Sharma also said that the decision to postpone the shoot was taken owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the next two weeks are crucial for everyone. As the theatres will also reopen only after a few months so there is no point in completing the film now. The filmmaker further cited that releasing the film as per schedule is not important but Dharmendra’s health is.

Previously, Bobby Deol has opened up on the one-line idea behind Apne 2. Talking to BollywoodLife, the actor said, “There is definitely a one-liner, and we’re working on it. So, the work is going on every day, and we’re just waiting for Anilji (Director Anil Sharma, who had also helmed the first part and has a longstanding relationship with the Deols, having made several big hits with them, including Hukumat, Elaan-E-Jung, Farishtay with Dharmendra, besides having directed the all-time-blockbuster, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, with Sunny Deol) to get ready with it, and let’s see now.”

