Who doesn’t know Salman Khan in today’s world? The actor is famous for his swagster attitude and Chulbul style all across the globe. But things weren’t so easy when he was starting off. To a point where even veteran actor Dharmendra publicly ended up addressing him as ‘Suleiman.’ Read on for all the details!

Yes, you heard that right! It did happen in history. Out of nowhere, a video is now going viral from the initial days of Salman’s career. It seems to be from the time he united with Madhuri Dixit for a movie. In an event conducted by Tips Music, the Apne actor was seen promoting the duo.

Dharmendra could be witnessed in a red pantsuit. He was seen addressing the crowd as he addressed Madhuri as ‘World Class Madhuri Dixit.’ However, things turned upside down when he introduced bhaijaan as ‘Aur mera beta Suleiman’

As soon as Dharmendra said that, the entire crowd was seen cracking up. He even seems confused about what went wrong. Salman Khan, dressed in a violet shirt even put his hand on his head in disappointment!

Check out the video below:

Clearly, Salman Khan has come a long way. Nobody can forget his name today! On the other hand, his bond with Dharmendra has grown stronger as well.

Recently, the duo was seen reuniting on Bigg Boss 14 finale. Salman could be seen in awe of the veteran star as he kept hugging him on stage. He even did his signature ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’ step.

On the professional front, Salman will b next seen in Radhe. The film is slated for an Eid 2021 release. He also has Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Kick 2, Pathan in the pipeline.

