Bollywood has witnessed a lot of films’ release date announcements lately. However, fans still want to know what’s upcoming from their favourite stars. Well, the wait is going to be over soon. From Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathan to Tiger 3 with Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif, YRF has huge announcement plans. The best thing is the fact that all of these might happen this month itself! Read on for all the details.

Previously, Yash Raj Films had shared details on multiple films that were stalled amid the pandemic. From Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 to Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, fans were delivered multiple treats. Now, as many as 5 film announcement is on the cards.

YRF is yet to conduct its 50-years celebration. The pandemic has spoilt all the plans for the company since long. But now, it is mostly going to be March 19 that may mark a huge day in Bollywood. Apart from Pathan and Tiger 3, Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chillar starrer, Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan’s debut film and others will finally witness its grand announcements.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama reveals the same as, “YRF will be announcing 5 films that were not included in its previous announcement. These five include the Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3, the Siddharth Anand directorial Pathan featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, the untitled Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar starrer directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya that went on floors recently, Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan’s debut film directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and of course Ajay Devgn’s superhero project with the studio”

However, March 19 has not been finalized as the ultimate date! “Yes, Yash Raj Films will be making another announcement of forthcoming releases, but the date March 19 has not really been locked for the same. It could happen earlier or later as well,” adds the source.

Are you excited for Yash Raj Films’ 5-film dhamaka? We certainly can’t wait!

