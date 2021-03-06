Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali in 2017 adopted their caretaker’s kids, Khushi and Rajveer, and decided to raise them as their own. They were even blessed with a baby girl in August 2019. However, trolls were not kind to them. They often targeted the couple and accused them of not being the perfect foster parents to their adopted kids.

Now the much-in-love couple on Friday took to social media and shut down the trolls criticising them. The Balika Vadhu actress penned down an open letter clarifying why Khushi and Rajveer are living in their hometown with their grandparents.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Mahi Vj wrote, “A lot of you have been questioning, a lot of you have been assuming, a lot of you have been writing anything and everything and its just FAIR. Yes we are parents, FOSTER parents! Tara entered our lives as a beautiful blessing but that doesn’t change our feelings for Khushi and Rajveer. When Khushi came into our lives, we became parents but a part of us knows that the decision and the first rights belong to her father and mother.”

The actress also mentioned Khushi and Rajveer’s absence in her open letter. She wrote, “They had always wanted the kids to spend some time in Mumbai but eventually return to their hometown and be with their extended family and grandparents. And we feel that no one can judge what is better for a child, than their parents.”

Mahi Vij further mentioned how all the trolling affects them and it might hurt their children in future. She also appealed to them to refrain from doing it. She wrote, “So, today to all of you who may question that why aren’t you seeing them with us of feel that we have abandoned them, please don’t! It pains us and it will hurt our children when they grow up. For us all our three children are equally loved but two of them though living in their hometown are still precious for us. Our video calls and frequent exchange of messages keep us close to them and that’s a decision none of us have a right to interfere in.”

Lastly, the actress also wrote the doors of their house are always open for her adopted kids. She wrote, “The kids will keep coming and they have two homes for a lifetime, one in their hometown and one with us. All our festivals like Diwali and even Khushi’s birthday are celebrated together. The love doesn’t change and will always only grow! We hope that all your questions and assumptions are rested for once and all! Please bless our children, wish them well because that’s all we want, positivity and Good Karma (sic)!” Take a look at the post below:

