The COVID has disrupted the functioning of the entire entertainment industry. After facing huge losses, the makers of films and TV shows somehow found a solution by choosing viable locations to shoot. But as per the latest report, new locations too have suffered the wrath of nature. Amongst the affected projects, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one.

Apparently, Asit Kumarr Modi and the team had shifted to Silvassa (the city in Dadra and Nagar Haveli). The location is also very close to Daman and Diu union territory. On Sunday and Monday (16th and 17th May), we saw the ruckus of cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai. As predicted, the cyclone moved towards Gujarat yesterday, thus affecting the regions nearby.

Not just Gujarat but even both the aforementioned union territories faced the wrath of cyclone Tauktae. Reportedly, the cyclone has given a major blow to TV shows and movies that were shifted there. And Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is amongst the affected ones. It’s being said that, one week span will be required to get everything back on track. Fortunately, apart from some damage to properties, no casualties have been reported.

We are damn sure, the team Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will rise from this calamity too!

Meanwhile, for the last few days, the show is in the news due to controversy caused by Munmun Dutta. It’s all started after she used a casteist slur in one of the make-up videos she uploaded on Instagram. Later, she apologized for hurting people’s sentiments and even took down the video. However, the trouble isn’t getting over for Munmun as an FIR has been filed against her under the atrocity act.

