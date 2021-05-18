Kunwarr Amarjeet Singh rose to fame with Dance India Dance and was later seen in Dil Dostii Dance playing the character of Reyansh Singhania. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that his real-life ex-girlfriend Charlie Chauhan ‘faced hatred’ because of his on-screen pairing with Shakti Mohan. Read to know the details below.

Amarjeet and Charlie were together for four years before parting ways and the reason behind their breakup is still unknown.

In an interview with Zoom, Kunwarr Amarjeet Singh revealed that his ex-girlfriend Charlie Chauhan ‘faced hatred’ and said, “She has faced hatred from people. They started loving my character (in Dil Dostii Dance), so they thought people should be in love in real life as well. That resulted in a lot of hatred for Charlie, and then, of course, things did not work out well.”

Talking about keeping his personal life away from the spotlight, he said, “That (his affair with Charlie) was the only relation that came out, as it went on for a long time and I was very serious about it. We faced a lot of difficulties due to that. That also became the talk of the town and they (people) wanted an answer. Everybody needs an answer for everything and that is annoying, as it is your personal life. You do not want to make it public for all and let people talk. You do not want to answer people as it is your life.”

Meanwhile, Dil Dostii Dance revolved around a group of college students from St Louis College who were passionate about dancing. Besides Kunwarr Amarjeet Singh, the show starred Shantanu Maheshwari, Vrushika Mehta, Archi Pratik and Alisha Singh in pivotal roles.

