Singer Shreya Ghoshal took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news of her pregnancy with fans. The singer posted a picture of herself flaunting a baby bump.

Advertisement

Dressed in a blue and green ensemble, the mom-to-be poses with her bump in the picture and is visibly glowing. “Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives,” Shreya Ghoshal posted.

Advertisement

Congratulatory messages poured from all sections of the film fraternity for Shreya Ghoshal.

Dancer Shakti Mohan posted: “Congratulations,” while actress Sophie Choudhry wrote: “This is so so so amazing!!! Huge love and congrats to you my darling .”

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani wrote, “Oyyyy!!! Guplu!!! @shreyaghoshal @shiladitya I’m so happy for you guys!!! Congratulations!!”

Shreya Ghoshal tied the knot with Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in a low key affair in 2015.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show To Shift To Digital Screens With Upcoming Season? Kiku Sharda Breaks Silence

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube