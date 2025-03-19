One of the highly anticipated sports events has always been the IPL. This year, the IPL is going to kick off at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, and the lineup of celebs at the opening ceremony surely promises to be a gala event. From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and other Bollywood stars to Global artists are reportedly going to take the stage by storm with their charisma and performances.

Who will perform, when to watch and more details have been listed below. Scroll ahead to read what we have found out about IPL 2025. Are you ready for the extravaganza?

As per reports, Bollywood A-listers, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are seemingly will be seen at the event which will be the icing on the cake (read the opening ceremony). The fan-favorite megastars’ appearance would definitely bring a change in the audience’s mood. In addition to them, reports are rife that Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra, and other celebs might also make it to the list of celebs attending the event, making the lineup even more hotter.

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor, who recently earned accolades for her role in Stree 2, going to perform at the opening ceremony of IPL 2025. Raising the high spirit of the audience, Shraddha will definitely bring the music extravaganza to the event. Taking X by storm, the IPL (Indian Premiere League) official account announced Disha Patani’s performance at the opening ceremony.

When it’s 18 years of IPL, it calls for a dazzling celebration like never before! 🥳 Who better than the sensational Disha Patani to set the stage ablaze? 💃 Don’t miss the electrifying Opening Ceremony of the #TATAIPL 18! 🤩 @DishPatani pic.twitter.com/3TeHjOdz67 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 19, 2025

However, it’s the American pop band OneRepublic’s debut performance at the IPL that has been mostly anticipated so far. Reportedly, they have been invited to perform at the opening ceremony. OneRepublic is known for its hit tracks like Counting Stars and Apologize. This performance will surely take the IPL to a global level. Apart from them, Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal have also been reported to be performing at the event. We can expect a mesmerizing evening with back-to-back thrilling performances.

Brace yourself for a symphony of magic like never before as the soulful Shreya Ghoshal takes the stage at the #TATAIPL 18 Opening Ceremony! 😍 Celebrate 18 glorious years with a voice that has revolutionised melody🎶@shreyaghoshal pic.twitter.com/mJB9T5EdEe — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 19, 2025

The IPL opening ceremony 2025 will take place on March 22 at 6 pm IST in Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Following the musical evening, the match will begin between KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) and RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru). If you are wondering how to watch the match and the show, then we have got you covered.

The live broadcast of the IPL 2025 will happen on Star Sports while the live streaming has been scheduled on the JioHotstar app and website. Are you excited for this year’s IPL? Which you are supporting? Let us know.

