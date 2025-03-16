Chhaava was released on February 14, 2025. It wasn’t the ideal genre for a Valentine’s Day release, but it very well proved that good content is the ultimate king. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has now recorded history with the biggest fifth weekend! Scroll below for day 31 early trends.

A victorious 5th weekend!

Laxman Utekar’s directorial began its fifth weekend on a thunderous note, thanks to the Holi festivities. It minted 6.75 crores* in the Hindi belt, followed by a slight jump on Saturday as 7.35 crores* came in. On its fifth Sunday, Chhaava has made estimated earnings of 7.25-7.50 crores.

The 5th weekend total of Chhaava will conclude around 21.35-21.60 crores. Vicky Kaushal & Rashmika Mandanna has recorded history yet again, surpassing every Hindi film in its 5th weekend.

Check out the top 3 highest 5th weekend collections in Hindi cinema:

Chhaava: 21.35-21.60 crores (estimates) Stree 2: 16 crores Pushpa 2: 14 crores

As visible, the historical action drama has surpassed Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa 2 with almost 53% higher collections!

Day 30 Early Estimates (All Languages)

Chhaava is currently running in two languages – Hindi and Telugu. Including both the belts, it has made earnings of around 8-8.25 crores. The total collections in all languages after the 5th weekend will come to 575.68-575.93 crores!

It is already a super-duper hit at the box office, and the makers are enjoying massive returns. All eyes are on whether Chhaava will be able to unlock the 600 crore club. It is inches away, but the run will slow down on regular working days. The festive season is also over, so it could witness a big drop tomorrow.

