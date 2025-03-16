Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran, and Kayadu Lohar, has emerged as a huge success story. Released amid decent expectations, the film has minted an unbelievable sum so far and is already gracing the throne of the highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2025 at the Indian box offce. However, in the lifetime run, it might fail to be the year’s most profitable film. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 23 days!

Reception of the film

Written and directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the Kollywood coming-of-age comedy-drama was theatrically released on February 21, 2025. Upon its release, the film received mostly positive reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it enjoyed favorable word-of-mouth and amassed an impressive total on the board.

Dragon at the Indian box office

Dragon begin its journey on a solid note and maintained a momentum since then. During the first week, it earned 50.27 crores. Afterward, the film remained stable and minted impressive moolah. Currently, the collection has fallen below the 1 crore mark on a daily basis, but the film has done enough to be the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year at the Indian box office by earning 96.73 crore net in 23 days, as per Sacnilk.

Budget and recovery

Reportedly, Dragon is made on a budget of 35 crores. Against this cost, the film has earned 96.73 crore net. It means that the film has earned an ROI (return on investment) of 61.73 crores. Calculated further, it equals 176.37% returns. With such a performance, it has secured a super-hit verdict at the Indian box office. However, despite so much of returns, it’s still not the most profitable film of Kollywood in 2025.

As of now, Madha Gaja Raja is the most profitable Tamil film of the year, with 224.66% returns. For the unversed, the Vishal starrer earned 48.70 crore net at the Indian box office against a reported budget of 15 crores. To surpass it, Dragon needs to reach 114 crore net in India, which looks impossible.

