The Tamil horror film Murmur is surpassing all expectations and doing wonders at the box office. The film is weaving an exceptional success story purely because of its unique content. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 9th day.

Murmur Box Office Collection Day 9

On its 9th day, the Hemnathnarayanan directorial earned 37 lakhs. This was a good growth of around 42% since the film amassed 26 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 4.76 crores.

The Hemnathnarayanan directorial is inching towards 5 crores. The film continues to maintain an impressive pace at the box office owing to a stellar positive word of mouth. The film was released originally at only 100 screens. However, because of its strong impact on the minds of the audience, Murmur has been released now on 220 screens. The film is showing all signs to be the next big hit of Kollywood.

Check Out The Day-Wise Box Office Collection Of The Film.

Day 1: 10 lakh

Day 2: 49 lakh

Day 3: 1.45 crore

Day 4: 78 lakh

Day 5: 52 lakh

Day 6: 42 lakh

Day 7: 37 lakh

Day 8: 26 lakh

Day 9: 37 lakh

Total: 4.76 crore

Murmur has been mounted at a limited budget of 2.5 crores. With its current India net collection of 4.76 crores, the film’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 2.26 crores. This also results in the ROI percentage coming to 90%. The movie stars Richie Kapoor, Devaraj Arumugam and Yuvikha Rajendran in the lead roles.

