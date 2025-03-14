They say ‘Content Is King’, and the Tamil horror film Murmur is proving just that. Mounted on a limited budget, the film is weaving a phenomenal success story based on a positive word of mouth. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 7th day.

Murmur Box Office Collection Day 7

On its 7th day, the day-wise collection of the Hemnathnarayanan directorial was 37 lakhs. This was a slight drop of 11% since the movie amassed 42 lakhs. This results in the total India net collection of the movie coming to 4.13 crores.

Check Out The Day-Wise Box Office Collection Of The Film.

Day 1: 10 lakh

Day 2: 49 lakh

Day 3: 1.45 crore

Day 4: 78 lakh

Day 5: 52 lakh

Day 6: 42 lakh

Day 7: 37 lakh

Total: 4.13 crore

Murmur was reportedly released at only 100 screens. But owing to a positive word of mouth and a gradual upward graph, it was eventually released on 220 screens. The audience has been connected to the Hemnathnarayanan directorial because of the unique and intriguing subject. The Tamil horror flick is showing all the signs of emerging as the next hit in Kollywood.

Murmur has been mounted at a limited budget of 2.5 crores. With its current India net collection of 4.13 crores, its ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 1.63 crores. This results in the ROI percentage coming to an impressive 65%. The movie has already become a huge success and it seems like it has many other milestones to cover.

About The Movie

Talking about Murmur, the film stars Richie Kapoor, Devaraj Arumugam and Yuvikha Rajendran. The plot revolves around a film crew going missing in a haunted forest. The music has been composed by Kewyn Frederick.

