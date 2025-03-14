Khansaar will turn red again as Prabhas’ Salaar gears up for its mega-release. The countdown is set, and we’re just seven days away from the magnum opus’ relaunch. Yes, the film is scheduled to mark its theatrical arrival next Friday, and while there’s enough time left to book tickets, fans are behaving like some fresh magnum opus is releasing next week. It was yesterday, the advance booking commenced and in just 24 hours, over 27,000 tickets were sold for day 1 at the Indian box office.

Resounding success after the theatrical run

Originally released in December 2023, the Prashanth Neel directorial was a plus affair at the box office. While it earned over 600 crore gross globally, it wasn’t considered a huge success due to the scale and expenses involved. However, on OTT, the film exceeded all expectations and was appreciated by a wider audience.

On Disney+ Hotstar, Salaar was among the top trending films for over a year. Apart from Prabhas fans, it also enjoyed a positive response from neutrals. Such a success has set the stage for the upcoming sequel, and the decision to relaunch the film seems just right.

Salaar sets the box office on fire!

Yesterday, at 11 am IST, the advance booking for Salaar (re-release) officially commenced. Bookings in Hyderabad and Vizag were opened, and to everyone’s surprise, houseful boards were seen within no time. Now, some more shows have been added, and the response has been phenomenal so far.

As of 11:00 am IST, Salaar (re-release) has sold over 23,700 tickets at the Indian box office for day 1. Such a bumper sale has come through only 65 shows, and already around 22 shows are fully booked. In terms of collection, the magnum opus has amassed 33.50 lakh gross already through opening day pre-sales (excluding blocked seats).

At such a pace, the Prabhas starrer will likely beat Pawan Kalyan starrer Gabbar Singh’s day 1 collection. For those who don’t know, Gabbar Singh amassed around 5.75 crore net on its day 1 to register the biggest opening among re-releases at the Indian box office.

