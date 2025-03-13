Just like every week, all eyes are set to see how Chhaava will roar at the Indian box office on the weekend. In the last four weekends, the film has displayed a miraculous growth and created unprecedented records. Now, in the upcoming weekend, the Vicky Kaushal starrer yet again aims to register an all-time record collection, thus dethroning Stree 2 from the top position. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Stree 2 holds the record for the biggest 5th weekend!

Shraddha Kapoor-led Stree 2 had a phenomenal run last year. Exceeding everyone’s expectations, the film stayed in theatres for a long time, and on weekends, it was an altogether different beast. Its fifth weekend started with 3.60 crores coming in on the fifth Friday. It was followed by 5.55 crores on Saturday and 6.85 crores on Sunday.

On the whole, Stree 2 amassed a record collection of 16 crores at the Indian box office during the weekend, registering the highest-ever fifth-weekend collection for a Hindi film. Pushpa 2 just missed it by earning 14 crores with its Hindi-dubbed version.

Chhaava 5th weekend prediction

Chhaava has an edge during the fifth weekend as, unlike last weekend, there are no important cricket matches. Yes, John Abraham’s The Diplomat releases tomorrow, but it won’t impact Vicky Kaushal’s magnum opus. The occupancy is expected to be strong over the weekend, especially in Maharashtra and down south.

Tomorrow, on the fifth Friday, Chhaava (Hindi) is expected to earn around 4 crores at the Indian box office. Going by the trend of massive jumps on Saturdays, the film might earn around 7-8 crores on the fifth Saturday. On Sunday, the collection is expected to stay around 7 crores.

Overall, the Bollywood historical drama is expected to earn a record-breaking 18-19 crores during the fifth weekend, thus registering the biggest weekend 5 in the history of Hindi cinema. Let’s see how the film fares tomorrow onwards!

