It’s been almost one and a half months, and Ne Zha 2 continues to make noise with its unprecedented and unimaginable run. In the first few days, the Chinese magnum opus started breaking records, and even now, it is achieving significant milestones. Yesterday, it accomplished the much-awaited task by surpassing the lifetime collection of Star Wars: The Force Awakens at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Another day, another record!

Yesterday, the Chinese animated fantasy film had day 43 of its theatrical run, and guess what? It ended the day on a historical note! Being in its week 7, the biggie registered the highest-ever collection for the seventh Wednesday in a single market by earning an impressive $1.8 million at the China box office, pushing the global tally to $2.07 billion+.

Ne Zha 2 knocks down Star Wars: The Force Awakens!

With record collection on day 43, Ne Zha 2 surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ $2.071 billion at the worldwide box office. With this, The Force Awakens has been pushed out of the top 5 highest-grossing films of all time globally, and the Ne Zha sequel has emerged as the new fifth highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office.

The next film on the top-grossers list is James Cameron’s Titanic, which stands at a colossal total of $2.26 billion. While Ne Zha 2 has slowed down, it has an outside chance of surpassing Titanic.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office:

Avatar 2- $2.92 billion

Avengers: Endgame- $2.79 billion

Avatar: The Way Of Water- $2.32 billion

Titanic- $2.26 billion

Ne Zha 2- $2.07+ billion (43 days)

More about the film

Ne Zha 2 is directed by Jiaozi and produced by Liu Wenzhang and Wang Jing. It was theatrically released on January 29, 2025. From mid-February onwards, it opened in several markets like Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and Canada.

