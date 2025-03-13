Tamil Box Office is about to deliver another hit in a surprising turn of events. A very small horror film is making a mark at the box office purely on the basis of its content. Murmur is the first found footage film for the industry which was released on only 100 screens!

However, with phenomenal word-of-mouth, the screen count was doubled, and the film is running on 220 screens. It is still a very insignificant number, but the box office numbers of the film are celebratory!

Murmur Box Office Day 6

On the 6th day, Wednesday, March 12, Murmur earned 42 lakh. This is a massive 320% jump from the opening day, which brought only 10 lakh to the box office. In six days, the horror film stands at a total of 3.76 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office collection of the film.

Day 1: 10 lakh

Day 2: 49 lakh

Day 3: 1.45 crore

Day 4: 78 lakh

Day 5: 52 lakh

Day 6: 42 lakh

Total: 3.76 crore

Murmur Budget & Recovery

The horror film has been mounted on a reported budget of 2.5 crore. Against this limited budget, the film has earned a profit of 1.26 crore. After recovering the entire budget, it has delivered 50% return on investment!

About Murmur

Rated 7.5 on IMDb, the horror film stars Richie Kapoor, Devaraj Arumugam, and Yuvikha Rajendran. Helmed by Hemanthnarayan, the official synopsis of the film says, “YouTubers enter a haunted forest to film the “Seven Saptha Kannigal” spirits. After they vanish, police find only broken cameras with disturbing footage showing what happened to them.”

