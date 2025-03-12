Chhaava has stunned everyone with its performance at the Indian box office. Released amid a good buzz, the film surpassed every prediction and emerged as an all-time blockbuster. Even in terms of ROI (return on investment), the Vicky Kaushal starrer has raked in impressive numbers. Still, it has failed to grab the top spot as Asif Ali’s Malayalam thriller graces the throne like a boss. Keep reading for a detailed report on the most profitable films of 2025!

Chhaava mints over 300% returns!

Chhaava is a mega-hit, and in the span of 26 days, it has achieved several milestones. Reportedly, it is made on a budget of 130 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 543.89 crores*, thus yielding an ROI of 413.89 crores. Calculated further using the ‘ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%’ formula, the film has amassed 318.37% returns.

Rekhachithram is the most profitable Indian film of 2025!

Despite 318.37% returns, Chhaava has failed to grab the top spot as the biggest Malayalam hit of 2025, Rekhachithram, is roaring at the top. It was reportedly made on a minimal budget of 6 crores, and against this cost, it earned 27 crores at the Indian box office. So, it enjoyed an ROI of 21 crores, which equals 350% returns.

To be at the top, the Vicky Kaushal starrer will need to cross 350% returns, and that will happen once it earns 586 crores at the Indian box office. So, it needs 42.11 crores more to beat Rekhachithram. Let’s see if the Bollywood historical drama gets there.

Take a look at the most profitable Indian films at the Indian box office in 2025:

Rekhachithram:

Budget- 6 crores | Collection- 27 crores | ROI- 21 crores | ROI%- 350%

Chhaava:

Budget- 130 crores | Collection- 543.89 crores | ROI- 413.89 crores | ROI%- 318.37%

Sankranthiki Vasthunam:

Budget- 50 crores | Collection- 186.90 crores | ROI- 136.90 crores | ROI%- 273.80%

Ponman:

Budget- 3 crores | Collection- 9.97 crores | ROI- 6.97 crores | ROI%- 232.33%

Madha Gaja Raja:

Budget- 15 crores | Collection- 48.70 crores | ROI- 33.70 crores | ROI%- 224.66%

