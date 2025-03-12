Director Bong Joon Ho is a critically acclaimed Oscar-winning filmmaker, and Robert Pattinson is a versatile actor. So, their fans were thrilled when they paired up for Mickey 17. The movie is finally at the cinemas, reportedly made on a hefty budget of $118 million. It has opened with a decent number and is slowly recovering its budget to emerge as a true box office success. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sci-fi black comedy is being widely praised by the viewers and the critics as well. The filmmaker and the lead actor are especially lauded. Pattinson gained global fame after appearing as the vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise. He is also praised for his portrayal as Batman in Matt Reeves’ film, The Batman. Meanwhile, Joon Ho gained worldwide recognition for his Oscar-winning movie Parasite, and their combination is indeed deadly, but is it enough to mint an ample amount of cash? We have to wait and watch to find out.

Meanwhile, Mickey 17 has added another $1.6 million to its domestic cume. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the film has declined by -65.4% from Sunday. It has hit the $20.6 million cume in four days after earning a substantial number on Monday. On Monday, Bong Joon Ho’s sci-fi flick is the only film to collect over $1 million at the US box office. Compared to other films, including The Creator and Ad Astra, it has scored a higher number.

However, Mickey 17’s collection is below Tenet’s $2.3 million, Civil War’s $2 million and Napoleon’s $1.5 million. Internationally, the film has raked in $24.7 million so far and counting. The worldwide collection of the film has hit $45.28 million, recovering around 38.4% of the hefty production cost.

In Korea, Robert Pattinson’s movie crossed two million admissions during its second three-day weekend. It registered the biggest second weekend for Warner Bros post-COVID in South Korea after collecting $3.9 million. The film collected $14.4 million in Bong Joon Ho’s home country in just 10 days.

Mickey 17 by Bong Joon Ho, starring Robert Pattinson, was released in the theatres on March 7.

