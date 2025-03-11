Captain America: Brave New World has beaten the MCU debut of Cris Evans, Captain America: The First Avenger, at the worldwide box office. It is dangerously close to surpassing the OG movie and becoming the third highest-grossing film in the franchise, just like it did at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film was directed by Julius Onah, known for films like The Girl Is in Trouble, The Cloverfield Paradox, and Luce. It is the 35th film in the MCU and part of its Phase Five. Captain America 4 is the highest-grossing film of the year and is nearing the $400 million mark at the worldwide box office. Due to a shallow narrative, the film is failing to earn collections at the box office. MCU has been facing a rough time since Avengers: Endgame and only a handful of the movies have emerged as true blockbusters. People’s faith in MCU movies is decreasing, and the films have disappointed them over the last few years.

Anthony Mackie starrer Captain America: Brave New World collected $8.5 million on its 4th three-day weekend. The film has dropped by -43.4% from last weekend. It has scored higher than Captain America: The First Avenger’s $7.2 million on its 4th weekend. Therefore, Captain America has outgrossed the first film and is set to beat its $176.65 million US haul tonight. Anthony Mackie’s film has hit the $176.46 million cume at the US box office. It came in at the #2 spot in the domestic box office chart.

Therefore, Captain America 4 is less than $1 million away from surpassing Chris Evans, who led The First Avenger’s domestic haul. It will then become the third highest-grossing Captain America movie in the US as well. The film surpassed the OG movie’s global haul this weekend but failed to do so in North America. It will achieve that soon. It might have surpassed it on Monday only, but the Monday collection has not yet been disclosed.

The MCU movie has collected $194.58 million so far at the international box office, and its worldwide gross stands at the $371.05 million mark. The film is now reportedly tracking to earn between $405 million and $450 million at the worldwide box office. The Captain America 4 movie has a reported budget of $180 million. It was showing performance similar to Ant-Man 3 but had recently earned more than the 2023 movie in its dailies.

Captain America: Brave New World, led by Anthony Mackie, was released in the theatres on February 14.

