Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is the fourth installment in the Bridget Jones franchise, which came out last month. Although the film has not been released in the United States, it crossed its first major milestone worldwide. Renee Zellweger, Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, and Emma Thompson reprised their roles in the latest installment. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The rom-com by Michael Morris is the sequel to Bridget Jones’s Baby, which was released in 2016. Chiwetel Ejiofor, Leo Woodall, Isla Fisher, Josette Simon, Nico Parker, and Leila Farzad joined the existing cast in crucial roles. The film enjoys an 89% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. According to them, it is a “bittersweet romp about new beginnings with another sparkling turn by Renée Zellweger. Mad About the Boy gracefully closes the book on Bridget Jones’ diary.”

For the uninitiated, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy was not released theatrically in the United States but on the streaming service Peacock. The Bridget Jones 4 movie is performing well at the UK and overseas box office. It has collected a solid $8.4 million on its fourth weekend overseas, proving its strong legs, as per Luiz Fernando’s report.

The 4th installment experienced a drop of only -46.5% from last weekend and has also surpassed its first significant milestone worldwide. The film crossed the $100 million mark and now stands at a $111.3 million international cume over 78 markets. It has collected $51.1 million in the United Kingdom alone.

More about the movie

The film follows Bridget Jones, who has recently been widowed and is also a single mother. She navigates life as a widow and single mum with the help of her family, friends, and former lover, Daniel. Back to work and on the apps, she’s pursued by a younger man and probably her son’s science teacher. The audience is also enjoying the new Bridget Jones movie as they have given it 75% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy was released in the United Kingdom on February 13. Check out our review of the movie here.

