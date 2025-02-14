Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Isla Fisher, and Emma Thompson

Director: Michael Morris

What’s Good: The banter and chemistry between the characters feel just right, and it is great to send them off on a good note.

What’s Bad: The plot’s formula and the filmmaking feel obsolete, to the point that there are many deja vu moments through the runtime, as if you have seen this film many times before already.

When the original Bridget Jones came out more than 24 years ago, it was a mixture of excellent British humor with American sensibilities and a good dose of old-fashioned romance. The combination felt fresh, making Bridget a character everyone wanted to root for. However, 24 years later, the freshness of that concept now becomes stale, and this fourth and probably final installment in the series can’t avoid feeling like a relic of the past.

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy Movie Review: Script Analysis

The first thing you notice about Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is that it is a film full of melancholy and nostalgia. While this can propel the story all the way through to the end, it does feel like the film and its script don’t have any newer or important ideas to tell about growing old and being left behind by life. It is not that the ideas are not there, but they are presented in the same fashion that countless other films have done before.

And yet, just the fact that the ideas are there might be enough for some people to feel them and connect with those ideas in ways that, sadly, I couldn’t because the execution feels archaic and tiresome. And while it might be asking much that a fourth installment in a franchise to try new things, it is still disappointing that you have to go through so many déjà vu moments, because you have seen Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, not only in the past Bridget Jones films but in many others dealing with these same issues.

Thankfully, while the tackling of the themes feels stale, the characters are all still charming, and seeing them old but still rocking feels excellent. It is like sending off a friend after a good night out; you know you had a great time, but the possibility of never seeing them again lingers. All the characters retain their charm, and their banter is still engaging. A couple of new characters are surprisingly strong and fit entirely into the character’s roster.

The film will resonate with the audience, growing alongside the character. That part of the audience will enjoy every moment of the film, including the sad ones, but it might be a tough sell if you are not already on board with the story and characters.

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy Movie Review: Star Performance

Zellweger is still the protagonist of the show, and her dominion over Bridget is more than apparent. The actress moves effortlessly through all the new feelings and challenges that the character needs to face, and it is indeed the defining role of Zellweger’s career. She has grown with the character, making everything feel very organic, especially as she interacts with the other characters, which is the best part of the film.

The rest of the cast does very well. It is great to see familiar faces, both relevant and not so much within the scope of the film series, and it is also great to see the new faces having their moment to shine. Chiwetel Ejiofor is the one who shines the most in a role that is very much against the image we have of the actor, and yet, he does very, very well. Ejiofor should think about doing more rom-coms in the future.

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy Movie Review: Direction, Music

Michael Morris, the film’s director, tries to fit his work into the series. Sometimes, it feels like he has the chops to break through the conventions and do something interesting regarding cinematography, atmosphere, and composition. Still, the cohesion that he needs to have with the rest of the series stops him, and this is when the movie starts feeling stale from a filmmaking point of view.

The entire film feels like the type of movie at the start of the 2000s. While this is precisely what some people are looking for, it felt like just another instance of mainstream movies not taking any risks and leaving all to nostalgia to do the work for them. I may be asking too much of the film, but I still hope that the rom-com genre can move forward into new horizons.

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy Movie Review: The Last Word

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy feels like a proper ending for Bridget and the other characters we have known for more than two decades. The filmmaking is pedestrian, but it does the job, and the same goes for the plot and the tackling of the themes. Thankfully, all the actors and the character work are solid, so enjoying the film on a pure nostalgia level could be what many audience members were waiting for at the end of the franchise.

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy released on 14th February, 2025.

