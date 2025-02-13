Britney Spears continues to be in the limelight for several reasons, and her personal life is definitely one of them. She married Sam Asghari in 2022, and the two got divorced in 2024. Despite their seven-year-long romance, their marriage did not survive long and became the topic of discussion.

Recently, Sam spoke about his relationship and former marriage with Britney and shared that he signed an NDA during their courtship. Here’s what the model revealed and what he had to share about the Princess of Pop and his current relationship with her a year after their divorce.

Did Sam Asghari Sign An NDA During His Relationship With Britney Spears?

During his appearance on The Viall Files podcast, Sam spoke about many things, including his childhood, his move to the US, his modeling career, his stint on The Traitors Season 3, which is currently airing, and more. He also opened up about his marriage to Britney Spears not working out.

“When it comes to breakups, splits, divorce, it sucks. No matter what the point is, it sucks,” he started off and then added, “You can’t take a poop in Hollywood without having an NDA. That’s the true part of it,” referring to his inability to express too much about what happened. Regardless, he isn’t someone who likes going around for sympathy and telling stories about it.

“I have three sisters, I have a family. I always hated the fact that somebody goes and talks about this and cries and tries to get attention or use that as leverage. It’s my life. I lived it. I experienced it,” he explained and said, “But I think certain things you talk about in public and certain things you don’t.”

He continued, “And I think it doesn’t matter what the cause was.” He then mentioned that their relationship was a big part of his and her life. Sam Asghari made it clear that he would always have a lot of admiration for Britney regardless of their romance not working out eventually as per plan.

He expressed, “I’m always gonna have respect for her because of what she has been through and that was never her fault. And why she is who she is and why she was the Princess of Pop.” The actor elucidated that all of her success came from the fact she was a genuine person who wasn’t trying to get famous. “It was just true talent and true hard work,” he simply stated.

When asked if he would want to stay in touch with Britney Spears, he responded, “I wish her the best, and I would like to at some point; I wouldn’t mind,” but at the moment, it was important for both of them to have some space in life.

