The highly anticipated $150 million biopic about Michael Jackson has been thrown into disarray, with the King of Pop’s family facing accusations of attempting to rewrite his controversial history.

The late pop icon’s family and estate, deeply involved in the production, are reportedly pushing for a portrayal that paints Jackson in a glowing, scandal-free light. This decision has sparked a backlash from critics who argue it ignores the more troubling chapters of his life.

Michael Jackson’s Controversial Legacy In The Spotlight

Jackson, whose life was tragically cut short in 2009 at the age of 50 due to an accidental overdose of a doctor-administered anesthetic, faced numerous allegations during his career, including accusations of molesting minors.

Although he consistently denied these claims and was acquitted of child s*x abuse charges in a high-profile trial in 2005, the scandal continues to haunt his legacy. Dan Reed, director of the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland, which explored the stories of two men who accused Michael Jackson of abuse, has strongly criticized the biopic.

“It’s an out-and-out attempt to completely rewrite the allegations and dismiss them out of hand, and contains complete lies,” Reed said. “You never even see him alone with any boys, when it is a matter of fact that he shared his bed with small children for many years.”

The Biopic’s Delays & Legal Challenges

The project was initially scheduled for release, but it has faced multiple setbacks. Most recently, it was delayed in May due to reports that significant reshoots were needed, particularly for legal reasons. Sources suggest these issues may be even more damaging to the Jackson family than initially believed.

One key controversy involves the depiction of Jordan Chandler, a man who accused Jackson of abuse in 1993. Chandler, now 45, reached a $23 million settlement with Jackson after his father filed a lawsuit, but part of the settlement included a strict clause prohibiting Jackson or his family from profiting off any dramatization of the case.

However, the filmmakers made Chandler’s story a central element of the movie, and now they must go back to the drawing board to remove any mention of him. According to insiders, the filmmakers may have overlooked this legally binding clause, and now they’re scrambling to make revisions.

Sources reveal that there are growing concerns over the movie’s future even though the production team insists that it is not in jeopardy. “A lot of people are wondering if it might end up getting shut down completely,” an insider said.

