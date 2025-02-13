Once Upon a Time in Hollywood featured Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Brad Pitt. But did you know the actors once feuded because of Robbie?

Martin Scorsese’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is definitely one of the classics. It featured an ensemble star cast, including Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Austin Butler, and others. However, days after the movie’s premiere, there were reports alleging that Pitt and DiCaprio got into a feud over gaining Robbie’s attention. Though neither of the actors ever spoke about it, the media and the internet were going abuzz about it.

Many instances proved that Pitt and DiCaprio might have grown a soft corner for the actress, as they were often spotted flirting with her during the interviews. But when the magazine reported that they were fawning over getting Robbie’s attention, it became the talk of the town. The report further suggested that the feud even led to awkwardness between the three actors.

As per the report, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio were seen having a flirtatious moment at the Cannes Film Festival premiere. However, during the photocall the next day, Brad Pitt was trying to get Margot’s attention. A close source even mentioned that while Leo always prided himself on being her favorite co-star, he took a backseat when Pitt entered the scenario. The insider even claimed that targot never shared a cold shoulder with Leo, but he was more attracted to Pitt.

These reports created a sensation online. But nothing of these stories seemed to be true because, at that time, Leonardo DiCaprio was dating model Camila Morrone and even brought her to the Cannes premiere for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. On the other hand, Brad Pitt’s spokesperson clarified the speculations, mentioning his relationship with Margot Robbie as purely professional and friendly. Another important fact is that Robbie has been married to Tom Ackerly since 2016.

This was not the first time the actress had been involved in a controversial story by an unreliable source. When she was in the early talks for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the same magazine reported that her husband was not letting her take up the project.

Many even reported that Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio feuded during the movie’s filming. But people could see their strong friendship on-screen and off-screen as well. The two big Hollywood stars have often appreciated each other in several interviews. On the other hand, Margot Robbie and Pitt worked together in Babylon.

So, what are your thoughts about these baseless rumors that surface all around about these vast stars? Let us know in the comments.

