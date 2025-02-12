Cameron Diaz recently reflected on the significant changes in the entertainment industry, particularly in relation to the MeToo movement, which exposed toxic behaviors that had long been tolerated on movie sets.

The 52-year-old star, who took a ten-year hiatus from acting, spoke about the prevalence of inappropriate behavior on sets, where there was always “that one guy” who made women uncomfortable.

Cameron Diaz’s Return to Acting

Diaz is making her long-awaited return to acting in the Netflix action-comedy ‘Back in Action’ with Jamie Foxx, where both play retired CIA spies.

During her decade away from the screen, the #MeToo movement swept through Hollywood, exposing the harassment, sexism, and rape culture that had been prevalent for years. Even Celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lawrence, and Uma Thurman lent their voices to the cause, with the movement gaining unprecedented traction after sexual abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

Industry Transformation Since MeToo

On the SkipIntro podcast, Diaz discussed the major transformations the industry has gone through since her return, emphasizing how the safety and security for women on set has drastically improved.

“The industry is so different. I mean, I definitely have to say that MeToo changed everything,” she said.

She mentioned how, before MeToo, there was always the discomfort of dealing with inappropriate behavior from certain individuals on set, something women had learned to tolerate.

“You walk on to the set and it is different. There was always just like that one guy, you know, on set, that you were like, ‘God, here he comes again,'” she continued. “There were always layers and layers of inappropriateness that you just kind of had to put up with.”

Fortunately, things have changed now, with a dedicated hotline for cast and crew to report any misconduct, a development she praised when returning to ‘Back in Action.’

Diaz’s return to acting comes after a personal break to focus on her family. She married Benji Madden of ‘Good Charlotte’ in 2015, and the couple shares two children.

However, when Foxx reached out with the offer to work together again, she couldn’t resist. Along with ‘Back in Action,’ Diaz is set to reprise her role as Princess Fiona in a new ‘Shrek’ movie and join Keanu Reeves in the dark comedy ‘Outcome.’

