During an interview on Michelle Visage’s BBC podcast Rule Breakers, Cameron Diaz straight-up admitted that her skincare routine is… non-existent. “I literally do nothing. I like never wash my face… Twice a month if I’m lucky,” the 49-year-old actress confessed. Sounds like a whole new level of living, right?

Diaz went on to joke about her neglected “billion products” gathering dust on her shelf. But here’s the kicker: she’s so over the beauty routine grind. “One time works, right?” she laughed, saying she’s just not putting energy into skincare anymore. It’s like the anti-beauty regimen we all secretly wish we could embrace.

But it wasn’t always this easy for Diaz. On the podcast, she opened up about the pressure Hollywood and the beauty industry once put on her. “I am absolutely a victim to all of the societal objectification and exploitations that women are subjected to,” Diaz admitted. “I have bought into all of them myself, you know, at certain times.” The struggles of comparing herself to impossible beauty standards were real, and Diaz wasn’t immune to them.

Then there was the toxic part of her acting career that she couldn’t escape—hours spent sitting in front of a mirror for hair, makeup, and wardrobe prep. “You start to pick yourself apart,” Diaz reflected. “Why am I sitting here being so mean to myself?” But in a powerful twist, she decided to shift her mindset. “My body is strong, my body is capable, right? Why am I going to talk down to it?”

The turning point came in 2018 when Diaz retired from acting after Annie (2014), and since then, she’s ditched the beauty obsession. “I’m like a wild animal, like a beast. I don’t care,” she said. She’s so over worrying about her appearance, and now she’s more focused on staying strong and healthy. “The last thing I think about on a daily basis… is what I look like.” No kidding.

As Diaz gears up to hit 50, she’s embracing age on her own terms. “I do feel like 50 is different than 40… but it doesn’t have to be.” So, here’s the takeaway: Cameron Diaz is out here rejecting unrealistic beauty norms and living unapologetically—no skincare routines, no obsessing over looks, just being strong and thriving.

