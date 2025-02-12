Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston captured the world’s attention as one of the most high-profile Hollywood power couples in the early 2000s. Their love affair began in the late 1990s and led to a beautiful beachside wedding in 2000.

However, their fairy tale love story didn’t last long when they separated in 2005, and it remains one of the most talked-about separations in Hollywood history. Following the divorce, Pitt went on to marry his ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’s co-star, Angelina Jolie, while Aniston later tied the knot with Justin Theroux.

Miss them Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. pic.twitter.com/TbasROufAa — lipton (@lipton123) February 11, 2025

Jennifer Aniston’s Life-Saving Relationship

Amidst the intense media scrutiny following their breakup, Aniston found solace in a relationship with another co-star. Vince Vaughn, who she starred alongside in the 2006 movie ‘The Break-Up,’ played a pivotal role in helping her through a difficult time.

While filming, the pair began dating, and their bond extended beyond the screen. Aniston later described Vaughn as her “defibrillator,” a life-saving force in a critical moment.

“I call Vince my defibrillator. He brought me back to life,” Aniston told Vogue in 2018. “My first gasp of air was a big laugh! It was great. I love him. He’s a bull in a china shop. He was lovely and fun and perfect for the time we had together. And I needed that. And it ran its course.”

Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn for Entretainment Weekly, 2006. pic.twitter.com/v3exrYPwSd — best of jennifer aniston (@badpostaniston) July 11, 2020

Vince Vaughn’s Challenges of Fame

Even though Vaughn and Aniston parted ways a few years later, the two remained close friends. The 54-year-old admitted that he struggled with the intense paparazzi attention that came with being linked to Aniston.

“For me—and I think most well-known actors who together feel this way—I never enjoyed the paparazzi side of it,” he told Playboy Magazine. “You like someone, and you’re spending time with them; that’s separate, and that was all fine. But I spent most of that time finding ways not to be drawn into the attention.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Sources close to the couple at the time said in 2006, “After Jennifer’s trip to London several weeks ago, Jennifer and Vince mutually agreed to end their relationship but continue to be good friends today.”

