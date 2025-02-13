Will Smith’s career and personal life have taken a significant hit following the infamous Oscars slap that sent shockwaves through Hollywood in 2022.

The fallout from the incident has reportedly cost him a staggering $1 billion in lost opportunities and his once-promising projects, like the high-budget film ‘Emancipation,’ failed to make a splash, despite Smith reportedly earning $35 million for the role.

When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the oscars.pic.twitter.com/N4xx5JHTbo — 𝙼𝚞𝚋𝚒 (@realmvbee) February 12, 2025

Will Smith’s Marriage to Jada Pinkett: More Business Than Romance

Besides his professional downfall, Smith’s marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith seems to be over in all but name.

According to RadarOnline, sources close to the couple claim they remain together for financial reasons rather than any emotional connection. The couple’s joint ventures, including their production company, Westbrook, have faced layoffs, and a possible divorce would mean splitting up assets that have become too entwined to easily untangle.

“They’re still together on paper, but at this point the talk is that it’s more of a business arrangement than an emotional connection,” an insider said. “The two companies they’re attached to serve as a vehicle for most of their money-making endeavours and it would most likely need to be split up or totally revamped if they were to put a formal end to the marriage. That is just not something that they have wanted to do.”

They added, “For logistical purposes it’s been more convenient for them to keep the status quo and do their own things in different places for the better part of five years.”

Will Smith and his wife Jada Smith 🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/DgQCKo2Nkg — Aphelele Tyelbooi (@ApheleleJody) February 5, 2025

Smith and Pinkett’s relationship has been in the public eye for years, with the latter having already confessed to infidelity, and both of them living separate lives for quite some time.

Despite these tensions, they’ve kept up appearances, likely for the sake of their business interests. Rumors even suggested they were close to selling Westbrook for a billion-dollar deal before the Oscars debacle derailed everything.

Will Smith’s Road to Recovery

Will Smith’s life seemed nearly flawless before the infamous moment when he slapped Chris Rock on stage. ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ actor had received critical acclaim for his role in ‘King Richard,’ and both of his children, Jaden and Willow, were thriving in their own entertainment careers.

However, Smith’s slap changed everything. What followed afterward was the painful reveal that he and Jada had been living apart for years. The 53-year-old had even later admitted in 2023 that they had stopped calling each other husband and wife as far back as 2016, a statement that hit Smith hard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

Now, despite his desire to officially end the marriage, sources say Smith is being cautious, knowing that a divorce would involve navigating a significant financial stake, possibly upwards of $400 million.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Justin Baldoni Breaks Down In Podcast Teaser Amid Legal Battle With Blake Lively: “I Had An Intense Year”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News