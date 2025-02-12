The Witcher Sirens of the Deep released on February 11, 2025, on Netflix, and the animated fantasy drama film takes the audience back to The Continent. Doug Cockle is back as the voice behind Geralt of Rivia, much to the joy and excitement of fans.

The actor recently spoke about being a part of The Witcher universe again with the movie and what the viewers can expect from the movie directed by Kang Hei Chul. Doug, who has voiced the character in the popular video games, has revealed what it was like returning to the role of the White Wolf.

Doug Cockle On Being Back As Geralt In The Witcher Universe

During a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the actor revealed that he was not expecting to be asked to return as the voice of Geralt. He said that when he got the call, he thought it was unexpected, but he was really pleased. “I love Geralt so much. It was an immediate yes for me when my agent called. He’s a part of me,” he expressed his adoration for the role.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Geeked (@netflixgeeked)

“I’ve been playing my version of his voice since 2005. I love every and any opportunity to get back into his shoes,” Doug further added. To add to it, Anya Chalotra and Joey Batey have voiced Yennefer and Jaskier, which they play in the live-action Netflix adaptation. Doug spoke about working with them and called it “an enjoyable time.” He described Joey as a great performer and called Anya Chalotra wonderful, making for a good mashup.

Doug revealed that he has never met Liam Hemsworth, the actor who will be playing Geralt of Rivia in seasons four and five after Henry Cavill’s exit from the series. “I like his work, though. He’s great in all those action films and in The Hunger Games. He’s a really good actor, so I’m really excited to see what he brings to this. I can’t wait to see what he does,” the actor said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Witcher (@witchernetflix)

Doug Cockle On The Witcher Sirens Of The Deep

He also pointed out that one of the things he loves about being part of the Witcher Sirens of the Deep is that it’s another way for people to experience the world, its characters and their journeys. “There may be people out there who love anime, have never played the Witcher game, have never read the books, have never seen the TV show,” Doug continued his explanation.

“If that brings them into the Witcher universe, fantastic,” the 54 year old said and called the film an exciting project that fans would love. Doug also revealed that the process wasn’t very different on his return to voice the role. The team didn’t ask him to do anything different from what he does.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Witcher (@witchernetflix)

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: When Claire Foy Earned Less Than Matt Smith In Netflix’s The Crown & Sparked Pay Disparity Debate In Hollywood

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News