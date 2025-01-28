The romance between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari was highly publicized when it happened. Fans were sceptical of the pairing, worried that the actor was using the pop star for fame and money. Regardless, the two got married in 2022 and settled their divorce in 2024.

Months later, Sam spoke up about marrying Britney and revealed that her conservatorship was one of the weirdest things he had ever encountered. The 30-year-old also divulged whether he regrets marrying the 43-year-old singing superstar. Here’s what we know.

Sam Asghari On Britney Spears & Her Conservatorship

During his appearance on the Sibling Rivalry podcast hosted by Kate and Oliver Hudson, Sam opened up about his relationship with Britney. He said, “Everything was going really well until one day, I started learning about what the conservatorship is.” He was shocked that she didn’t have the basic economy of her life even though the pop star was a full-grown adult.

“That was the weirdest thing to deal with,” he said, musing at how going into the entertainment industry, everyone that comes into your life can take advantage of you or damage you. “It’s never the fans, It’s never the media,” he pointed out and continued, “They will never hurt you.” And that the people around you and in your close circle take advantage of you.

“That was the most difficult and weird spiral thing that I’ve witnessed in my life. Ever,” Sam revealed about dealing with the conservatorship. He stated that he provided Britney with as much support as possible while also giving her helpful information and helpful resources. “This was my experience in life that I had to go through very gently,” he said about its complexity.

Does Sam Asghari Regret Marriage With Britney Spears?

He also spoke about whether he regrets the whole relationship or marriage. “Divorce, separation, breakups suck,” he said and added, “Of course it’s gonna suck.” Sam explained, “But I always had the mindset that I would never be sad that it’s over. I will always be grateful and happy that ever happened.” The Traitors star also spoke more about gratitude.

“Things end, and things happen that you know you did not want to happen; you just have to take a moment and appreciate it. That it ever even happened,” he expressed his life philosophy after entering the fast-paced modeling and entertainment industry.

