Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have taken extra measures to keep their romantic dinners under the radar when they head out to Kansas City.

As their high-profile relationship continues to dominate headlines, the couple has been careful about maintaining their privacy during intimate outings, especially since the pop star’s public appearance at Kelce’s Chiefs game in September 2023.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Security Measures to Ensure Privacy

According to The US Sun, Taylor’s security team ensures their secrecy by calling ahead to request a private room at restaurants, where staff are instructed not to interact with the couple or ask for photos.

“Before Travis began bringing Taylor to the Kansas City spots, he would socialize more with staff and guests of the restaurants,” a source told the outlet.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted holding hands during a cozy date night in the Big Apple! 💑❤️

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Favorite Hangout Spots in Kansas City

One of their favorite hangouts in Kansas City is Prime Social, where Travis rented out the entire space when Taylor attended one of his games. The upscale cocktail lounge, known for its sushi, sliders, and caviar, offers a chic atmosphere where couples can relax without the crowd.

They’ve also been spotted at Piropos, an Argentinian steakhouse, and the pop-up holiday bar Miracle, which they seem to frequent for more laid-back outings.

Taylor Swift Attended the Playoff Game

Taylor was in Kansas City this weekend to support Travis during his critical playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

Ahead of the big game, Travis opened up about the pressure he places on himself to reach the AFC Championship every season.

In a conversation with his older brother, Jason Kelce, on the ‘New Heights’ podcast, Travis explained that he holds himself accountable for maintaining this level of success.

“Seven straight times, you have been one of the top two teams in the AFC. Is it just expected that you will go to the AFC Championship game?” Jason said.

Travis replied, “I put that on myself every single year. It’s either that or I’m a failure,” to which his brother responded, “That’s a hell of a way to live your life. It’s working out so far.”

“I don’t care if I’m the MVP or the league, which I’ll never be or which I’ve never been up for,” Travis added. “But it doesn’t matter what you do individually; it’s about what your team does at the end of the day.”

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs have reached their fifth Super Bowl in six years by defeating the Buffalo Bills and securing the final spot in Super Bowl LIX.

