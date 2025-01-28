Okay, imagine this: Margot Robbie, heels on Leo’s face, seducing him in one of the most iconic scenes from The Wolf of Wall Street. But here’s the kicker—Margot was legitimately worried she would stab Leo in the face. Yeah, talk about adding a little extra tension to the scene.

Robbie spilled the tea in a 2023 Vogue interview, admitting that while doing this intense seduction scene with Leo, she had this nagging fear of stabbing him while she was pushing those heels into his face. “I remember being worried that I was going to stab Leo in the face,” she said. Now, we know Naomi’s whole vibe in this scene was all about power—her sexuality was her weapon of choice. But still, could you imagine?

And it gets better. This wasn’t the only time Margot and Leo found themselves in a hilarious mess on set. In 2015, Margot let us in on a little behind-the-scenes story that’s pure gold. Apparently, Leo always carried around an e-cigarette during filming, and one time, it went missing. Fast forward to Margot realizing that the e-cig had somehow ended up in her butt crack. “I’m sitting on it. I am so sorry,” she said. Definitely not in the script, but we can all agree it’s too good not to share.

Now, about those steamy scenes—Robbie admitted that filming wasn’t as sexy as it looked. “It’s just a very weird thing,” she said. For 17 hours, with 30 crew members crammed into a tiny room, she had to pretend like she was into it. No wonder she’s so good at what she does. Margot had to bury any embarrassment and go all in—commitment level: 10/10.

So, yeah. Behind all that drama and seduction in The Wolf of Wall Street, Margot Robbie’s experience was full of awkward, hilarious moments. From fearing for Leo’s face to sitting on his e-cigarette, we can all agree—it wasn’t all smooth sailing. But hey, this is Hollywood, where nothing’s ever as easy as it looks, right?

