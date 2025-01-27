The Babylon star revealed a pretty strict dating policy that kept her away from the Hollywood elite… at least while she was single. Her rule? No actors. In a 2015 interview with Marie Claire, Margot Robbie got real about the pressures of dating when you’re a star. “People take such an interest in your love life when you have a profile that it puts a lot of stress on a relationship,” she asserted. She continued, “So, two people with profiles, I figure it’s just double the amount of scrutiny, and I’d like to avoid that at all costs.”

But before you start thinking Robbie was anti-actor, she quickly shut that down. “Not because I hate actors. That’s a nasty generalisation,” she clarified. So, it wasn’t about a Hollywood vendetta; it was about protecting her personal life from the media storm. It made sense, right? Who needs extra pressure from the paparazzi while trying to navigate a relationship?

In 2016, Margot Robbie secretly married producer Tom Ackerley, her former housemate in London. At first, they didn’t take it seriously, even keeping it under wraps, definitely an unexpected love story.

What’s the real kicker? Robbie said she was the “ultimate single gal” before Ackerley came along. “The idea of relationships made me want to vomit,” she confessed. Yeah, she wasn’t exactly hunting for a romance. But it’s funny how life works, right? After years of friendship, she found herself unexpectedly in love.

“I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him,'” she laughed. And then, boom, it happened. “I was like, ‘Of course, we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.'”

Robbie’s relationship with Ackerley was a plot twist even she didn’t see coming. But it proves one thing: sometimes the best love stories are the ones that take you by surprise.

So, what can we learn from Margot Robbie? She might’ve had a strict dating rule, but in the end, life threw her a curveball, and she hit it out of the park with a producer who wasn’t part of the usual Hollywood scene. Maybe there’s something to be said about keeping it real and letting things unfold naturally after all.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Timothée Chalamet Steals The Spotlight On ‘SNL’: From Dylan Performances To Hilarious Award Show Jabs

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News