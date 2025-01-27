If you haven’t seen it yet, Margot Robbie and her husband, Tom Ackerley, gave the internet something to seriously giggle about back in 2023. The duo hit the red carpet at the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards on November 27, 2023, but a reporter’s question about their hilarious handsy act took the spotlight in the funniest way. Cue the social media meltdown.

The evening started all glam with Greta Gerwig—director of Barbie—receiving the Tribute Award, but things quickly got sidetracked when Robbie and Ackerley started giggling away in a corner. The couple couldn’t contain their laughter! As photographers snapped away, Robbie burst into giggles so hard she had to cover her face with her hand to hide the hilarity. But things took a turn when Robbie bent down, seemingly swatting Ackerley away, which sent them into another round of uncontrollable laughter.

Enter the awkward reporter: “Is he pinching your bum?” they asked. Cue the most contagious laughter from Margot Robbie. Another reporter jumped in, accusing them of “getting handsy.” Robbie, trying to keep her composure, waved it off with a casual dismissal. But the damage was done. Social media couldn’t get enough of this red carpet-moment.

Fans online were in stitches. One X user (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Her smile says it all. HE IS.” Someone else chimed in, “Her laughing got me laughing uncontrollably.” It wasn’t just Robbie’s infectious laughter that had people hooked; if you watched Ackerley closely, it was clear he was up to something mischievous. “Well played, sir,” another commenter wrote.

If you’re unfamiliar with Tom Ackerley—who’s not just Margot Robbie’s husband but also an actor from the Harry Potter franchise and co-founder of LuckyChap Entertainment—this might’ve come as a shock. But with a marriage that clearly keeps both laughing, the internet’s all for it!

And even though Ackerley denied the “bum pinching” claims in another interview, the couple’s chemistry was undeniable, making this one of those rare red-carpet moments that go viral for all the right reasons. Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley’s love story proves true romance doesn’t need to be scripted.

So, as Robbie and Ackerley left the awards show that night, they didn’t just steal the show—they gave us all a sweet reminder that love can be hilarious, spontaneous, and, well, a little bit cheeky.

