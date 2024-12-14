It has been over a year since Barbie hit the theaters and set the box office on fire. Ever since, there have been speculations about whether the Margot Robbie starrer film will get a sequel.

New reports claimed that Greta Gerwig, the director of Barbie, has finally come up with an idea for the second part. Greta and her husband, Noah Baumbach, the co-writers of the film based on the iconic toy line, allegedly pitched an idea for Barbie 2 to Warner Bros. Pictures. However, the creators had something different to reveal.

Is Greta Gerwig Starting Work On Barbie 2?

As per sources quoted by The Hollywood Reporter, Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach narrated a story idea about Barbie 2 to distributors Warner Bros. Pictures. The project is reported to be in early development, and the writers are yet to finalize a deal with the distributors. However, following the reports, Gerwig and Baumbach have denied the rumors, as their representative said, “There is no legitimacy to this reporting.”

Warner Bros. has also refuted the claims, stating, “The Hollywood Reporter’s reporting is inaccurate.” It remains to be seen if Greta actually begins work on the project anytime soon. Meanwhile, she had previously expressed her interest in making Barbie 2, only if she could write a strong script. During a chat at the West Hollywood edition in March 2024, she said, “My North Star is ‘What do I deeply love? What do I really care about? Like, ‘What’s the story underneath this story?’”

“And I think with ‘Barbie,’ the story underneath this story was I loved Barbie. I remember going to Toys R Us and looking at Barbies and I loved their hair. And I loved everything about them and my mom was not sure about it. And I find that’s the story, that’s the generational story…I’m always trying to find those undertows,” Greta added at the time.

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Barbie was the highest-grossing film of 2023 despite its release clash with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The film earned over $1.4 billion worldwide and became a cultural phenomenon. Barbie also features stars like Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, America Ferrera, John Cena, and Will Ferrell.

