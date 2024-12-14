Once upon a time, a group of Disney Channel stars entertained the viewers with elite teenage shows. Now, they have all grown up and created successful careers of their own. Whether Nick Jonas, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, or Ariana Grande, everyone is a successful musical artist, and some have even delved into acting.

Nick, who came into the spotlight with his two brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, has successfully managed to juggle their band, The Jonas Brothers, his solo musical career, and his tryst with acting. He is also married to Priyanka Chopra, a global star and a known multi-tasker. Nick recently spoke about his former co-stars about their flourishing careers.

Nick Jonas On Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez & Demi Lovato’s Success

Nick was spotted at the Red Sea Film Festival, where he appeared to support Chopra, who was honored with an award for her excellence in the entertainment industry and her change-making through philanthropy. At the event, the 32-year-old spoke to Variety about how his Disney co-stars have made a mark for themselves in their respective lives and careers.

“I think that’s a real testament to Disney’s ability to find and foster talent and understand what makes someone unique while finding a way to make it work within their ecosystem,” he told the portal. Nick added that he looks back at his experience with Disney as a creative school more than anything else simply because he was between 14 and 18 years of age at the time.

Nick Jonas’s Years With Disney Channel

He grew up during that time and spent his “high school years” working for the popular channel. “That graduating class of Miley, Selena and Demi, it was all of us coming up together and you can see, frankly, the length of our careers and the success we’ve all been able to have,” he expressed. For the unversed, Nick was a part of Camp Rock, which also co-starred his brothers and Lovato. He played Nate Gray in the popular musical film.

Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, And Demi Lovato On Disney

The Jonas Brothers alum also portrayed Nick Lucas in the show Jonas alongside his brothers. On the other hand, Lovato starred as Mitchie Torres in Camp Rock. Selena was known for her role as Alex Russo in Wizards of the Waverly Place. Lastly, Miley Cyrus catapulted to instant fame when she starred as Miley Stewart / Hannah Montana in Disney’s Hannah Montana.

Jonas also discussed dealing with the rise of social media in the last couple of years. He revealed that he has struggled with the need to share more of his life online. The singer said it’s important to find a balance between connecting and engaging with fans while not feeling like his whole life is on display. He shares a daughter with Chopra named Malti Marie Chopra-Jonas.

