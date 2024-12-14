Selena Gomez has found her forever, and we cannot be happier for her. The Only Murders In The Building star recently announced her engagement with music producer Benny Blanco. But as per the latest rumors, they got engaged back in August. The reason behind the delayed announcement has everything to do with her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber. Scroll below for all the details!

What is the Justin Bieber connection?

As per insiders, Benny Blanco popped the question in August, and Selena happily said yes. But it was the same month her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber welcomed his first child with Hailey Bieber. The pop star did not want any kind of links, so she decided to hold on.

A source close to DailyMail claims, “They became engaged in August and Selena didn’t want her engagement to be tied to Bieber in any way.”

Another source close to the Express US also backs the claims as they add, “Selena knew that there would be stories accusing her of getting engaged to turn attention away from Justin’s baby, or that people would claim that she did this to one up him.”

As most know, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were on and off together for as many as 8 years. They began dating somewhere around 2010 but called their relationship off for one last time in 2018. Within two months, the Baby singer was engaged to model Hailey Bieber.

More about Selena Gomez’s engagement

On December 12, Selena took to her Instagram handle and flaunted a big marquise diamond ring. She captioned the post, “forever begins now..” Fans, along with close friends, expressed their excitement about the big news.

Best friend Taylor Swift wrote, “yes I will be the flower girl”

Friends star and close friend Jennifer Aniston commented, “HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama!”

Emily In Paris star Lilly J Collins wrote, “Ahhhhhhhh yes yes yes!! Best news ever. Couldn’t be more happy for you both”

Benny Blanco also made a funny remark on the post as he commented, “hey wait… that’s my wife”

