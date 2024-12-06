Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin) and Justin Bieber have seen a lot over the last couple of years. From people questioning their romance and trolls hating their marriage to even making theories about their newborn son, Jack Blues Bieber, the pair have witnessed significant ups and downs.

However, the couple has stayed strong and is protective of each other. According to a new report by In Touch Weekly, Hailey has decided to use her strategic mind and take over Justin’s business decisions to roll out a plan for his music career. Here’s what we know about it.

Has Hailey Bieber Taken Over Justin Bieber’s Business Decisions?

According to the report, Hailey has decided to ensure that her husband’s career flourishes. She is also allegedly planning to bring in more financial benefits. Just like her skincare brand, Rhode has brought in a lot of revenue due to her creative decisions and understanding of customers. For those who are unaware, Hailey is the founder and creative director of the brand.

“Hailey has incredible business acumen and a real eye for trends. She’s also Justin’s number one fan and genuinely believes he’s the best artist in the world,” a source told the portal. They added that when Justin feels underconfident, her support is a major booster for him. She knows that with the pop star’s talent, “the sky is the limit” for him.

The insider alleged that the model wants to be an “instrumental” part of his profession, just like rapper Jay-Z hyped up pop star Beyoncé in her already blossoming career. “That’s the sort of strategic role that Hailey can take on for Justin. She’s very tapped into social media and just has a natural instinct about what is next,” the source explained the potential vision.

Talking about how Hailey knows what fans want from him, they pointed out how it could be invaluable for Justin’s marketing. The report further mentioned that the 28-year-old was quite protective of the Boyfriend hitmaker and didn’t want him to be taken advantage of. Hailey is reportedly “more suspicious of people” and does not want to let Justin return to a vulnerable position after everything he has been through as a teenager.

Justin Bieber’s Former Management Issues And Potential Lawsuit

In the past, Justin’s team has mismanaged his career, leading to the loss of several million dollars. An October report by TMZ mentioned that he was considering filing a lawsuit against his former team of managers for having wasted the money he earned due to their negligence. While the exact amount wasn’t revealed, it was apparently a big sum of money.

Hailey’s alleged decision to take over Justin Bieber’s business decisions does make sense when you look at the timeline of events, but there has been no official confirmation.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Did Keira Knightley Compare Pirates Of The Caribbean Fame To Being “Publicly Shamed”? Recalls Tormenting Phase, “It Came At A Big Cost”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News