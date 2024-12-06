Which actor wouldn’t have wanted to be in Pirates Of The Caribbean? Johnny Depp’s highly successful franchise starred Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann. She was a superstar by 17, but did you know that fame tormented her? Scroll below as she breaks silence yet again about the difficult period.

Keira played the daughter of Governor Weatherby Swann (Jonathan Pryce). Elizabeth Swann was the love interest of Will Turner (Orlando Bloom). The fantasy swashbuckler film series brought her overnight fame. However, she has multiple times claimed that she went through depression as her privacy was breached during her teenage years.

In a new interview with The Los Angeles Times, Keira Knightley recalled, “It’s very brutal to have your privacy taken away in your teenage years, early 20s, and to be put under that scrutiny at a point when you are still growing. Having said that, I wouldn’t have the financial stability or the career that I do now without that period. I had a five-year period between the age of 17 and 21-ish, and I’m never going to have that kind of success again. It totally set me up for life. Did it come at a cost? Yes, it did. It came at a big cost.”

Keira Knightley also called out the “very violent” and “misogynistic” atmosphere. She claimed she was gaslighted by men to feel she “wanted” to be stalked by the opposite sex. Johnny Depp’s co-star added, “It was rape speak.”

She concluded, “Ultimately, that’s what fame is — it’s being publicly shamed. A lot of teenage girls don’t survive that.”

In an old interview with Variety in 2018, Keira recalled the success after Pirates Of The Caribbean and claimed she had to undergo years of therapy.

On the professional front, Keira Knightley will be next seen in the spy thriller series Black Doves. It has been released on Netflix and has also been renewed for a second season.

